Shadab Khan named Desert Vipers captain for ILT20 Season 5

Pakistan leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan has been appointed Desert Vipers captain for Season 5 of the DP World ILT20, the United Arab Emirates’ own Twenty20 cricket league.

The 28-year-old Shadab becomes the franchise’s third permanent captain after previous incumbents Colin Munro (Seasons 1 and 2) and Lockie Ferguson (Seasons 3 and 4).

Shadab has captained the Vipers previously, doing the job at the Global Super League (GSL) in Guyana in July of this year, but this appointment marks the first time he will take charge at the DP World ILT20, having previously played for the team in Season 2.