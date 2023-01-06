Second Test ends in thrilling draw after Sarfaraz hundred

Pakistan finished their second innings at 304 for nine chasing 319

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second Test. — AFP

By AP Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 5:01 PM

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a brilliant hundred (118) as the second and final Test match against New Zealand ended in a thrilling draw on Friday.

Chasing 319 on the final day after resuming at 0 for two in the morning, Pakistan were 304 for nine with two overs left when umpires called off play.

The first Test had also ended in a draw.

Earlier, Pakistan reached 179-5 at tea, needing a further 140 runs in a maximum of 31 overs with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 65 and Shakeel 27 not out.

Both batters kept New Zealand at bay in the second session after spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi had reduced the home team to 80-5, claiming three wickets before lunch.

Sarfaraz raised his half century off 62 balls with a trademark swept boundary against Sodhi to midwicket as a sparse crowd cheered their hometown batter with loud chants of ‘Saifee, Saifee’ from the stands.

New Zealand had declared their second innings on 277-5 and set Pakistan a target of 319 late on Day 4.