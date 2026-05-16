Saudi Arabia to launch T20 cricket league with India's Yuvraj Singh as ambassador

The league aims to grow cricket across the Gulf by creating opportunities for local players

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 11:23 AM
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Saudi Arabia will stage its first professional Twenty20 league in October, marking a major milestone in the Kingdom's sporting development, organisers said on Thursday.

The six-team league, named Dunes T20, will begin in the second week of October featuring "legends of the international game" alongside emerging talent.

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South Asian Network Limited was awarded the rights by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2025 to establish and run the Kingdom's first professional T20 cricket competition.

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The league aims to grow cricket across the Gulf by creating opportunities for local players and delivering a world-class sports and entertainment product.

Retired India stalwart Yuvraj Singh will act as league ambassador. Details on venues, teams, broadcast partners, and commercial partners will be announced later.

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