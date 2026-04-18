Sarfaraz named Pakistan's Test coach for Bangladesh series

Sarfaraz, the former wicketkeeper who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, has worked with the under-19 team as well as Pakistan Shaheens

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 11:54 PM
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Pakistan appointed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach of their Test team for the two-match series in Bangladesh next month, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Since Australian Jason Gillespie quit as Pakistan's red-ball coach in December, Aaqib Javed and Azhar Mahmood temporarily guided the team led by Shan Masood, who will continue as captain in Bangladesh.

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Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, has worked with the under-19 team as well as Pakistan Shaheens after his retirement.

Pakistan have named four uncapped players - Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori - to their 16-member squad for the Bangladesh series starting in Dhaka on May 8.

Sarfaraz's former teammate Umar Gul will join him in the setup as the bowling coach.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Afridi.

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