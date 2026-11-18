Cameron Bancroft’s explosive claim that the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 South Africa series will compel current captain Pat Cummins to make a big decision about his future.

In an hour-long press conference recently, Cummins denied any knowledge of the plan to tamper with the ball.

Now former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Bancroft’s statement has put Cummins in a spot.

“Cummins now has a big decision to make. There's no way in a million years that 18 players wouldn't have known what was going on,” Vaughan told the BBC on Wednesday.

“Now, it's plausible that on that particular day in Cape Town, certain players, certain bowlers, didn't know that sandpaper was being used on the ball at that given moment.

“It's never sat right with me that only a few players would have known that something was being used on the ball.”

Bancroft, who was caught by television cameras applying sandpaper to the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test, faced a nine-month ban from Cricket Australia.

Steve Smith and David Warner, who were the captain and vice-captain of the Australian team, respectively, were also slapped with one-year bans each, as all three of them were sent home in disgrace.

The investigation committee later stated that none of the other players were involved in what is now known as 'Sandpapergate'.

But former Test batter Usman Khawaja’s revelation in his recent autobiography that all members of the team were aware of the sandpaper plan to generate reverse swing opened a can of worms.

Warner, who retired from international cricket, backed Khawaja’s claim, asserting that three players had sacrificed themselves in the scandal.

But the former opening batsman felt the need of the hour was accountability, as only three players had suffered the consequences of the fallout.

Several former international cricketers have also voiced their opinions recently, with Pakistan fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram saying on social media that bowlers would always know if an illegal method had been used by teammates to help them generate reverse swing.

As the pressure kept mounting, Cummins, Australia's bowling spearhead, denied all of Khawaja's allegations, maintaining that he and the rest of the bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, were never involved in that infamous incident.

"When he (Khawaja) says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong," Cummins said. "I've said that consistently for the last eight years, I did not know that was happening.”

But now Bancroft’s claim on Wednesday that each and every member of the team was aware of what he was doing with the ball has embarrassed Cricket Australia.

"It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote in his column for The West Australian.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account.

"I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me."

Bancroft also narrated how he was asking for feedback from the bowlers after using the sandpaper.

"I walked onto the field for the final session of day two carrying sandpaper. When I collected the ball, I used it," he wrote.

"The result wasn't immediately noticeable to me and I felt uncertain about how effective my twist and turns were on the ball. I had never done this before.

"During that period, I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to.

"I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough.

"I also spoke with Tim Paine, who was in a key position behind the stumps to observe how the ball was moving. I wanted and needed feedback. How else am I to know if what I'm doing is effective or not if I don't have these conversations with the bowlers bowling with it and the wicketkeeper?

"Additionally, they need to actually turn the ball the other way to test if it is reversing and, as you will see watching the game, it clearly was.

"All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful."

While batting superstars Warner and Smith returned to play for Australia after their ball-tampering bans, Bancroft’s international career was effectively over.

Being one of the youngest members of the 2018 team, Bancroft paid a huge price for his direct involvement in the episode.

"I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating," he wrote.

Cricket Australia has decided not to start a fresh investigation, but the scars will haunt the sport for a long time.

And as Vaughan suggested, it would be an incredible challenge mentally for Cummins to remain the leader of his national team with the cricketing world looking at him with a great deal of suspicion.