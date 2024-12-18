Saim Ayub, Salman Agha star as Pakistan beat South Africa in opening ODI

Pakistan's Saim Ayub (left) celebrates after scoring a century with teammate Salman Agha. — AFP

Pakistan’s exciting opener Saim Ayub gave a vivid display of his prodigious talent with a classy century on Tuesday to lead his team to a closely fought three-wicket win over South Africa in the first of their three One Day Internationals.

The 22-year-old Ayub hit his second ton in his seventh ODI with an elegant 109 off 119 balls to lay the foundation for the win as Pakistan scored 242-7 with three balls to spare in reply to South Africa’s 239-9 in their 50 overs at Boland Park in Paarl.

A fifth wicket stand of 141 runs off 133 balls for the fifth wicket with Salman Ali Agha turned the game in Pakistan’s favour as they struggled initially to score and fell behind the required run rate as South Africa’s bowlers held early sway.

Saim battered South Africa quick Ottniel Baartman for 17 runs in four balls in the 35th over to kick start the chase and offer Pakistan sight of the finish line.

Ayub, who struck 10 fours and three sixes, holed out to a catch at deep fine leg off Kagiso Rabada, with 39 runs needed and eight overs remaining.

Two more wickets then fell quickly to put the brakes on Pakistan’s march, and offered home fans hope of an unlikely comeback, but Salman’s unbeaten 82 saw Pakistan home in a close finish.