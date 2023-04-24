Sachin Tendulkar sends heartfelt message after Sharjah Cricket Stadium names stand after him

The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
The West Stand at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium has been renamed the Sachin Tendulkar stand in a special ceremony on Monday.
Not only does it coincide with the 50th birthday of the legendary Indian cricketer, but it also marks the 25th anniversary of the famous back-to-back centuries he scored against Australia on this ground in 1998.
The 143 he scored on April 22 and 134 two days later in the final of the Coca-Cola Cup, a triangular series between India, Australia, and New Zealand, has been recorded in the books as a veritable desert storm.
Tendulkar scored 49 hundreds in ODIs played across 34 stadiums but his seven at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, including the twin hundreds in April 1998, stand out and are lauded and celebrated by his fans around the world to this day.
"I wish I was there but unfortunately I had prior commitments. Playing in Sharjah has always been a magnificent experience," Tendulkar said in a message.
"From the electrifying atmosphere to the love, affection and support, Sharjah has been a special venue for Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game from around the globe. It's given us so many special moments.
"A big thank you to Mr Bukhatir and his team for this kind gesture on the 25th anniversary of the Desert Storm match and my 50th birthday. Feels like the greatest 6 of them all!”
Sharjah Cricket Stadium still holds the Guinness record for most one-day internationals played (244).
Commenting on the decision to pay this tribute to Tendulkar on the anniversary of Desert Storm, Khalaf Bukhatir, CEO of the Sharjah stadium, said: "This is our small way of expressing our gratitude to Sachin for doing so much for the game of cricket. Indeed, that was an incredible innings, and it was repeated in the finals.
"Right through the years of the now legendary CBFS initiative we have striven here at Sharjah to acknowledge the services of many great players even after their retirement. We believe that as administrators it is our duty to pay tribute to those who have raised the bar and dedicated their lives to the cause of cricket, and we will continue to do so."
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO