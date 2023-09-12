Rohit Sharma second fastest Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs

A win on Sunday will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17
India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the sixth batter from his country and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs.
Rohit achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka here.
The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha to complete the milestone in the seventh over of the innings, a day after Virat Kohli became the quickest ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings.
In fact, Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Kohli did so in 205 innings.
The other Indians in the 10,000-run club are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,026), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773).
As the only player in the history to have hit three double centuries in 50-overs cricket, Rohit also holds the record of most runs in an innings — or the highest individual score — 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in November 2014.
Rohit recorded his first ODI double ton against Australia in November 2013 when he scored 209. Four years later, he smashed another double ton against Sri Lanka — 208 not out at Mohali in December 2017.
With 30 centuries so far, Rohit is at joint-third with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for hitting most ODI hundreds.
He is also third in the list of batters with most sixes in the format.
ALSO READ:
A win on Sunday will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17
Alcaraz insists he will not dwell long on semifinal exit with plans to "grow up" from the loss
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023