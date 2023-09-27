Rohit Sharma becomes second batter to hit over 550 sixes in international cricket

Individual Champion, Team Championship Seeds, and Securing 2024 League Spots all on the line for LIV Golf’s returns to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club next month
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became only the second batter in the history of cricket to score more than 550 sixes in international cricket.
Rohit tapped into his prime form, took on the bowlers, and dealt effectively with the left-arm pacers, to pull off a magnificent knock of 81.
His 81 included six sixes which took his tally to 551 sixes in international cricket and joined the former West Indies star opener Chris Gayle who has amassed 553 sixes over his decorated career.
Rohit's heroics with the bat weren't enough to take India across the finishing line as India bundled out on 286 while chasing a target of 353.
ALSO READ:
Individual Champion, Team Championship Seeds, and Securing 2024 League Spots all on the line for LIV Golf’s returns to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club next month
Famed golf coach talks to Khaleej Times about his thoughts for this week’s 44th Ryder Cup in Rome
The Asian Games is currently being hosted in China with the golf competition taking place this week
Organisers confirm it will host Rebound, its first padel tournament, set to be played across five custom-designed courts during the Emirates Dubai 7s
The Lankan leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the last two T20 World Cups
Esports and gaming, the Saudi Crown Prince said, is now competing with the biggest Hollywood movies for viewership
The 21-year-old says he wants to win ‘everywhere’ after sampling success in the DP World Tour event at Le Golf National
Al Nuaimi also keeps his Paris Olympic dreams alive