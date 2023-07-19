Rohit Sharma backs Ishan Kishan as India eye clean sweep against West Indies

Rohit said he was very impressed with Ishan's wicketkeeping on a turning track against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Ishan Kishan in the first Test. — AP

By PTI Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:24 PM

India skipper Rohit Sharma has high expectations from young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and indicated the 25-year-old limited-overs specialist will get more opportunities in Tests to harness his potential.

Ishan made his Test debut against the West Indies in the first Test at Roseau, which India won by an innings and 141 runs.

Rohit said he was very impressed with Ishan's wicketkeeping on a turning track against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India play their second Test against the Caribbean side at Port of Spain from Thursday and will hope to make a clean-sweep in the two-match series.

Ishan making a good first impression in Tests, that too in an overseas Test, bodes well for the young player, especially when Rishabh Pant is out of the Indian side due to a horrific car accident suffered late last year.

On how he sees Ishan's first Test, especially when Rishabh is not a part of the India squad, Rohit said: "Ishan is a very talented guy. We've seen it in the short career that he's had for India. He recently made 200 runs in limited-overs (ODI against Bangladesh last December). He has the game and the talent and we have to harness that talent.

"So we need to give (him) opportunities. He's a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket."

The captain also said he had spoken to Ishan on how he wanted the youngster to play his game.

"I have had a clear conversation with him on how I want him to play and have given him complete freedom. He has the game and if he wants a bit of freedom to express himself, then that is our job. We will do that with Ishan."

While Ishan got to bat only 20 deliveries as India declared their first innings, Rohit said he was thoroughly impressed with the player's keeping skills, especially when the ball was turning a lot.

"I will like to speak specifically about his wicket-keeping. He kept really, really well considering he played his first Test and to keep against Ashwin and Jadeja where the ball is turning and bouncing and some balls keeping low as well... I was very impressed with his keeping skills.

"Unfortunately he got to score just one run as we had to declare. We want that our top-order batters bat long. If the opportunity comes (to bat long), he (Ishan) is raring to go," added Rohit.

ALSO READ: