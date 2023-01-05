Rising stars excited ahead of DP World ILT20 in UAE

The first edition of the star-studded T20 league will kick off on January 13

Mohammed Galadari (centre), Co-chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers; Ibrahim Galadari (right), Group Chief Investment Officer and Director; Subhan Ahmad, COO, DP World ILT20; and UAE players pose with the DP World International League T20 trophy at Khaleej Times office in Dubai on Wednesday. — Photos by Shihab

By Team KT Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 12:16 AM

With less than 10 days to go for the start of the star-studded DP World International T20 League, the UAE's very own franchise Twenty20 league, there was a buzz in the air at the Khaleej Times headquarters.

Six UAE cricketers and several budding players set their foot on the Khaleej Times lawns, posing with the glittering trophy and enjoying a few hits to celebrate the association of the country's most prestigious English newspaper with the brand new franchise T20 league.

The DP World International T20 League will also give an opportunity to these young UAE players to rub shoulders with the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Chris Lynn, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Alex Hales.

The first edition of the six-team franchise league will kick off at the state-of-the-art Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 13.

The tournament featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket will culminate with the grand finale on February 12.

"Over the years, the UAE has become one of the most sought-after venues in world cricket. Now it's a matter of great pride that the UAE will be hosting the first edition of the new T20 league. With some of the top international stars playing in the tournament, fans can expect a cricketing carnival," said Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer.

"We are proud to join DP World and the UAE International League T20 as media partners for one of the world’s most popular sports. This is the first home-grown cricket tournament and it further proves that Dubai is the perfect sports destination."

UAE players sign autographs for aspiring cricketers at Khaleej Times office in Dubai.

Six teams — Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors — will vie for the top honours in the inaugural season.

The allure of the UAE's home-grown franchise league also attracted investments from the Reliance Industries Limited (owners of Mumbai Indians), Knight Riders Group (Kolkata Knight Riders owners) and even Lancer Capital, whose chairman Avram Glazer, owns the legendary Manchester United football club in the English Premier League.

Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer and Director, hailed the DP World International T20 League as a historic moment in UAE cricket.

"It's the start of a new era for the sport in the UAE. A very ambitious project, this tournament has the potential to become one of the biggest franchise leagues in world cricket," he said.

"The league will also help the local talent prosper. It's a unique opportunity for these youngsters to play with the legends of the game and learn from them."

The DP World International T20 League is the result of the vision of UAE's great leaders and years of meticulous planning from the Emirates Cricket Board.

"We are feeling very excited, the journey we have started two and a half years ago to start a tournament like this in this part of the world, it is now becoming a reality. We are very, very excited," said Subhan Ahmad, COO, DP World ILT20.

"This tournament presents a great opportunity for our young and up-coming players to rub shoulders with the best players in the world. Nothing could be better than providing these young cricketers the opportunity to share dressing rooms with the best coaches in the world, the best cricketers in the world.

"This experience that they are going to get, from this event, is going to take them to new heights."

A youngster bats during the event on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sanchit Sharma, a UAE player who will don the colours of Gulf Giants, said it's a great opportunity to play against the world's best players.

"I am really excited and looking forward to this for a very long time. I have seen all these big players play on TV, and now I am going to play with them and against them. It's a dream come true," he said.

Ronak Panoly, who will play for the Desert Vipers, felt a deep sense of gratitude for this wonderful opportunity play alongside the marquee names.

"I don't think for us young cricketers, there is a bigger opportunity than this. I am really humbled. It's all about making the most of it, learning as much as we can," he said.

"It's a massive learning curve for all of us. I am grateful to all the organisations that are involved in this tournament."