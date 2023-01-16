Rishabh Pant thanks fans in first social media post since horrific car crash

The 25-year-old cricketer, who is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai, is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. — AFP file

By Team KT Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 6:17 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 6:18 PM

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant thanked his fans for their support following his horrific car crash on December 30.

Pant was rescued by a bus driver and conductor after his speeding car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire.

The 25-year-old cricketer, who is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai, is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.

But Pant said that his surgery was a success and his "road to recovery" has begun. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government authorities for their "incredible support".

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," Pant tweeted on Monday in his first message to his fans since that accident.