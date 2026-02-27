Indian cricketer Rinku Singh leaves team mid-T20 World Cup after father's death

India batter Rinku Singh has left the team during the T20 World Cup in the middle of the tournament after the death of his long-ailing father, official sources told AFP.

The middle-order batter had rejoined India ahead of Thursday's Super Eights victory against Zimbabwe, but did not feature in the playing XI in Chennai.

India hammered Zimbabwe by 72 runs to move into a winner-takes-all decider against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday for a last semi-final berth.

The Press Trust of India news agency said Khanchand Singh had been battling liver cancer and died Friday morning at a hospital on the outskirts of New Delhi.

An attacking left-hander, 28-year-old Singh emerged as a finisher for his Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders before making his place in the Indian T20 team.

Singh rose from a humble background, with viral videos of his father delivering gas cylinders emerging after he made his India debut in 2023.

Tributes poured in from former cricketers for Rinku's father.

In an X post, former spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of Rinku’s father’s demise. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May you always find strength in his eternal blessings. Om Shanti."

The Indian team will now travel to Kolkata for their last Super 8 clash against the West Indies on Sunday. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1.