'Retire, like I did': Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch's hilarious take on facing Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his terrific figures of 2/19 against Pakistan last week

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 10:55 AM

Jasprit Bumrah has already proved why he is considered an indispensable part of the Indian bowling line-up with his performance at World Cup 2023.

With eight dismissals under his belt, the ace Indian pacer is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition. Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his terrific figures of 2/19 against Pakistan last week. It won’t be wrong to say that Bumrah has emerged as a big threat to opponents.

Now, former Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has issued a hilarious statement when he was asked how a batter can deal with the Indian fast bowler. “Retire, like I did,” was Finch’s response.

“When Bumrah first started, he would predominantly inswing to the right-hander, with the ability to hold the line off a straight one. I used to always try and open up my front leg to avoid against that ball swinging back in. And then, one series, he (Bumrah) started bowling outswinger non-stop, and then he occasionally inswing,” the 36-year-old said during a chat on a sports media outlet.

He added, “'Then you always go, ‘wow, what does my footwork have to be here’ because it’s so hard to see because his wrist is so good, and it’s only a subtle change with just in or just away. So, with a guy whose arms are everywhere, it can be really difficult to try and track that. He is somebody who is amazing. He gets the best players in the world out consistently.”

After overcoming a back injury, which kept him away from competitive games for nearly a year, Jasprit Bumrah has turned out to be absolutely sublime for India at the World Cup 2023. His back trouble, back in September last year, caused him quick enough trouble and he failed to feature in the T20 World Cup and this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to recuperation.

Keeping aside injury concerns, Jasprit Bumrah kicked off the World Cup 2023 campaign on a promising note against Australia. He scripted figures of 2/35 as the Aussies were bowled out for 199. In the next fixture against Afghanistan, Bumrah added four more wickets to his tally.

In their next World Cup 2023 fixture, hosts India will be up against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19. With three wins in as many games, India currently claim the top spot in the World Cup standings.

