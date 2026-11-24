Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered 204 off 53 balls for India A on Tuesday to break a host of records, including for both the fastest century and double-century in List A cricket.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi struck a staggering 28 sixes, the most ever in a senior men's innings, as India passed their target of 250 against the United Arab Emirates in just 14.2 overs.

Sooryavanshi reached his hundred off 28 balls to take Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk's record by one delivery.

He raised his 200 off 52 deliveries, smashing the 103-ball mark previously held by Chad Bowes.

Sooryavanshi also broke his own record for fastest 150, reaching that milestone from 40 balls.

"No words to say for him. I would only say it's like absolute carnage," India A captain Tilak Varma said after the Asia Cup Rising Stars match.

"The way he played, I think first five overs the match was done, five overs we are 100 and the way he carried on after that, it was tremendous to watch. Honestly, everyone knows how he can hit the sixes."

The youngster was pleased with his stunning effort.

"After going out to bat today, I felt that bowlers weren't getting the help. So, I backed myself. My game plan is to take it long. Today it came off," he said.

In July, Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's international when he made his T20I debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

He amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer in this year's IPL, at a remarkable strike-rate of 237.30.