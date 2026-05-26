Ready for Europe's new T20 league, UAE youngster dreams of IPL

Born in India and raised in the UAE, Aayan Afzal Khan’s affection for the game of bat and ball was so infectious that his father, a former club-level cricketer in Goa, once quit his job to become a full-time coach to teach him the art of cricket.

The 20-year-old Aayan, whose first toy was a cricket bat, went on to reach quite a few milestones — becoming the youngest player at 16 to play in the T20 World Cup, guiding the UAE to the final of the Under 19 Asia Cup with stunning wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka and producing a man-of-the-match performance against the Tim Southee-led New Zealand in a T20 International.

For a young player from the UAE, which is not a traditional cricket nation, delivering a string of powerful performances in such a short span of time speaks volumes of his talent and commitment to the sport.

Now the left-arm spinner is practising until 9 pm every night as he hopes to make an impact in the EUT20 Belgium.

The youngster will play for Antwerp Anchors, co-owned by legendary Indian pace bowler Zaheer Khan, in the five-team league, which will run from June 6 to 14 in Brussels.

Aayan is relishing the challenge of playing in the EUT20 Belgium, the first professional cricket league in mainland Europe, which has drawn marquee names such as Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hassan, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Temba Bavuma, Andre Russell, and Martin Guptill.

“I’m really excited to be part of this league in Europe, especially with it being held in Belgium. It’s a great opportunity for me to play there and share the dressing room with international stars,” Aayan told the Khaleej Times.

“Having legends like Zaheer Khan involved as co-owner, Kiran More as mentor, and players like Andre Russell and Martin Guptill in the team makes it even more special.

“It’s a very happy moment for my family and me. If I can perform well in this tournament, hopefully it can open doors to more overseas T20 leagues in the future.”

The bowling all-rounder knows what it takes to play in a professional league, having already played for the Gulf Giants in the UAE’s IPL-style ILT20.

“Playing in franchise leagues has really helped me improve my game. The exposure you get from sharing a dressing room with some of the world’s best players is incredible,” he said.

“I have played against Kieron Pollard (in the ILT20), and watching players like him closely teaches you so much about the format.

“I’ve learned that T20 cricket is not just about skill — it’s also about being smart and making good decisions under pressure. Playing in these big leagues helps you understand the tactical side of the game much better.”

The IPL, Aayan admitted, remains his biggest dream.

“If I ever get the opportunity to represent any IPL team, it would be amazing. I’m still only 20, so hopefully that opportunity comes soon,” he said.

“I would especially love to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru because Andy Flower is their head coach. I worked with him at the Gulf Giants in the ILT20, and it would be great to play under him again.”

Aayan, who has spent a lot of time in the Gulf Giants dressing room talking to Flower, the legendary Zimbabwean batsman, is not afraid of revealing his goals.

“Of course, you need to have big goals in life. That’s what motivates you to work hard and become the best player you can be. It’s not about comparing myself to someone like Virat Kohli, but having those ambitions pushes me to improve every single day,” he said.

“I want to keep working hard and continue striving to become one of the top players in world cricket.”

That big ambition was on display at the Dubai International Stadium in August 2023 when his three-wicket haul (4-0-20-3) helped the UAE script a famous win against New Zealand in a T20 bilateral series.

For a spinner who was only 18 at the time, Aayan was not afraid to take the new ball and open the bowling against a Test-playing team.

“Ever since my age-group cricket days, I’ve been seen as a specialist for the powerplay overs,” he said.

“After joining the UAE national team, the coaches continued to back me in that role, so it never felt new to me. I’ve always enjoyed bowling in the first six overs. But to do it against New Zealand, take three wickets, help the team win and earn the Player of the Match award was really special.”

Now, as the EUT20 Belgium begins in little over 10 days, hoping to help cricket gain a foothold in mainland Europe, Aayan will be determined to produce match-winning spells for his team, Antwerp Anchors.

“Every match is a new opportunity for me to improve as a player and make my family happy and proud,” he said.

For Aayan, who dedicated the UAE’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 2023 U19 Asia Cup to his parents, family remains at the heart of his life.

“We won that match just one day after their anniversary. So beating Pakistan was my gift for them,” he said.

“My parents (Afzal and Shahista) have sacrificed a lot for me. They are the biggest inspirations in my life, so I will never stop trying to fulfil their dreams.”