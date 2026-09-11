Razaullah heroics deny England quickfire win in third Test against Pakistan

Debutant Razaullah launched a remarkable late salvo as Pakistan finally showed some fight at Edgbaston on Friday, setting England a target of 130 to seal a clean sweep in their three-Test series.

The fast bowler came to the crease with the tourists on the brink of defeat at 318-8, still two runs behind the home side, with more than two hours of play potentially remaining.

Showing no sign of nerves, the 21-year-old launched an audacious assault, clubbing nine sixes in his 81 off 63 balls -- and sharing a ninth-wicket partnership of 121 with fellow paceman Mohammad Abbas.

His tally of sixes tied Ben Stokes's record for the most maximums in a Test innings in England, set against Australia in 2023.

Pakistan, who have endured a torrid series, were eventually dismissed for 449, forcing the match into a fourth day.

"I just had to bat, you are the ones who got to enjoy it," Razaullah told Sky Sports. "I was planning to take it longer and deeper -- 81 runs is not bad though.

"The ball was in my slot. I was eyeing that up and trying to provide support for the other batters and trying to take it as deep as possible.

'Broke bats'

"I broke both my bats and wore down my third. I have six bats, I've come prepared."

Razaullah was the last man out, stumped by stand-in wicketkeeper Jordan Cox off the bowling of spinner Dan Lawrence.

Earlier, Shan Masood scored 95 and captain Babar Azam made 76 as much-changed Pakistan passed 200 for the first time in the series at the sixth attempt.

The visitors, facing a first-innings deficit of 320, lost two wickets without scoring a single run on Thursday but opener Azan Awais and the experienced Masood took the score to 125 before Awais was dismissed by Lawrence for 59.

Masood was in sight of an eighth Test hundred when he fell to a sensational slip catch by Lawrence off the bowling of Gus Atkinson.

Azam, who missed the first Test with an injured hand, batted fluently but got a feather of a touch to a Josh Tongue delivery, with Cox taking the catch.

Saud Shakeel (29) was next to go, caught by Emilio Gay at short leg while trying to fend off a Jofra Archer bouncer, while two more Cox catches accounted for Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran.

But Pakistan were not finished as Abbas joined Razaullah at the crease for their show of evening fireworks.

Razaullah showed his intent early, clubbing three sixes off Atkinson in four balls and the pair brought up their fifty partnership off just 57 balls.

Inspired, Abbas, with a previous top Test score of 29, smashed Ollie Robinson for six as England looked powerless to stop the carnage.

Razaullah reached his 50 off 43 balls with a fifth six, this time off Archer, repeating the dose the following ball to leave the England man shaking his head.

Abbas was eventually caught by Atkinson off the bowling of Tongue for 42, ending a spellbinding partnership.

Razaullah, who had by now removed his helmet to face Lawrence, launched the ball into the stands to move into the 80s in the final over of the day.

He successfully appealed an lbw decision but was stumped by Cox off the next ball for 81 as the spectators applauded him off.

His sparkling knock comes after he took four wickets in England's first innings in a debut that he will never forget.

Joe Root's side have dominated the series, winning the first Test by an innings and 103 runs and the second by 194 runs and remain likely to complete the whitewash on Saturday.

Pakistan, who have endured a disastrous tour, released seven players and sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant Umar Gul after their defeat in the second Test, making four changes to their side in Birmingham.