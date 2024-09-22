Ravindra stands between Sri Lanka and victory in Galle Test

Sri Lanka players appeal for a leg before wicket decision against New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (left) on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 5:38 PM

Sri Lanka stayed on course for victory against New Zealand in the opening Test in Galle despite Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 91 on Sunday.

Chasing 275 for victory, New Zealand got off to a shaky start and kept losing wickets particularly to Sri Lankan spinners Prabath Jayasuriya (3-66) and Romesh Mendis (3-83), who tormented them on a day four track.

The tourists were 207-8, 68 runs behind their victory target, at stumps with hosts Sri Lanka taking the upper hand in the contest.

Ravindra hit nine fours and a six in his defiant knock while Ajaz Patel was yet to open his account at the other end having faced 15 deliveries.

Earlier, Patel ran through the bottom half of the Sri Lanka lineup as the hosts reached 309 before being all out.