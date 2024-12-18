Ravichandran Ashwin - 'accidental spinner' who became India great

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (centre) celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul during the fifth Test against England in Dharamshala on March 9, 2024. — AFP file

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will go down as one of India's greatest players after retiring from international cricket on Wednesday aged 38.

India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen.

Ashwin finished with 537 wickets in 106 Tests since his debut in 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi.

He was also more than useful with the bat.

Described as an "all-time great" by his Test captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin earlier this year became only the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619).

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

Ashwin walked into the sunset after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

He was visibly emotional as he was hugged by Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

"There's a bit left in me as a cricketer but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket," Ashwin told reporters.

"I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories."

He was not selected for Brisbane, with his final Test in Adelaide last week, where he took 1-53 and India were well beaten by 10 wickets.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to a player he said would be greatly missed.

"The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn't trade for the world," Gambhir wrote on social media.

Team-mate Kohli said he had "enjoyed every bit of the journey" with the bowler.

"Your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket," Kohli said.

Ashwin, who is from the southern city of Chennai, started out as an IT engineer after graduating from university and is known for his precision.

The innovative Ashwin always worked on his craft, even after his skill and guile led to a glittering international career.

He reached the landmark of 500 wickets in the third Test against England in February at Rajkot when he dismissed Zak Crawley.

A master craftsman, Ashwin employed the full width of the crease as he delivered his off-spin from multiple angles with varying pace.

He also had a deceptive "arm ball" that goes straight on, and worked to develop a "carrom ball" that goes the other way, delivered using his knuckles.

But his sometimes blunt, no-nonsense attitude has led to the occasional controversy, such as when inflicting "Mankad" runouts at the non-striker's end.

Ashwin was part of India's 2011 50-over World Cup title win at home and then the 2013 Champions Trophy, but it was three years later that he matured as a top-level bowler.

He took 48 wickets in eight Tests and had 27 victims in 19 Twenty20 matches in the 2015-16 season to be named the ICC cricketer of the year.

Ashwin ended with 37 five-wicket Test hauls to his name, with a best of 7-59.