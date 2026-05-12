Rana stars as Bangladesh beat Pakistan in first Test thriller

Pace bowler Nahid Rana claimed five wickets as Bangladesh trumped Pakistan by 104 runs in a rain-hit first Test on Tuesday after a thrilling fifth day of batting collapses.

Chasing 268 for victory in Dhaka, Pakistan were 119-3 before they fell to 163 all out in the final session with debutant Abdullah Fazal scoring a valiant 66.

Bangladesh now hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match home series.

The 23-year-old Fazal put on 51 runs with Salman Agha, who made 26, to raise Pakistan's hopes of victory before Rana rattled the opposition with figures of 5-40.

Bangladesh came into the final day with a lead of 179 runs at 152-3 but a clutch of wickets made them falter despite skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's 87.

Bangladesh declared their second innings on 240-9 to hand Pakistan a competitive target and a chance for their bowlers to make use of the turning pitch.

Taskin Ahmed took down opener Imam-ul-Haq for two and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled debutant and first-innings centurion Azan Awais for 15.

Fazal and Agha counter-attacked in their fourth-wicket partnership but Bangladesh bowlers proved their mettle on home turf to secure victory in the final session of the day.

Shanto stood out for his batting brilliance as he made 101 in the first innings to guide Bangladesh to 413.

Pakistan responded with 386 in their first innings but conceded a slender lead after off-spinner Mehidy returned figures of 5-102.

Rain played spoilsport on the third and fourth days of the Test with a few overs lost due to interruptions.

"Very happy. Proud of all the guys the way we played," Bangladesh captain Shanto said after collecting his player of the match award.

"We declared because we have a quality bowling attack and in these conditions Rana, Taskin, Taijul bowled really well and that's what I want from them."

Pakistan captain Shan Masood said they failed to exploit the seam-friendly conditions at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

"We couldn't make the most of it with both bat and ball. I thought we could have pushed ahead and scored more runs (in the first innings)," he said.

The second match will begin on Saturday in Sylhet.