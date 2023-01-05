Qais Ahmad hopes to deliver for Gulf Giants in DP World ILT20

Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
Considered as one of the more exciting talents within the Afghanistan cricketing family, young Qais Ahmad can’t wait to join his teammates at Gulf Giants in the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (January 13-February 12) in the UAE.
Gulf Giants have some of the most talented and experienced white-ball cricketers in the game, and Ahmad is looking forward to working and learning from them.
“Gulf Giants’ has a well-balanced squad and the players not only in-form but have also played in the recent T20 World Cup, and have big match experience. I am very happy to be part of this side and hope to learn a few things from the senior pros,” Ahmad said.
The leg-break bowler has a fair amount experience under his belt in franchise cricket, having plied his trade in Australia, West Indies, England and Pakistan.
“The inaugural edition of the ILT20 will not be an easy tournament as the roster has a lot of well-established players. I have worked and trained hard for this tournament and I hope that I can stand my own among these big players,” he said.
Ahmad is well versed with the conditions in the UAE, and says that the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is among his favourite venues.
Speaking about the cricket he has played previously, Ahmad added that he’s always enjoyed playing with the Afghanistan legend Rashid Khan.
“When I play with the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, it is not only a lot of fun but also a big moment of education for me. Rashid bhai shares all the knowledge of the game, and those sessions are very enjoyable for a youngster like me,” Ahmad, who has bagged four wickets in two games for the national team, said.
Gulf Giants open their campaign in the ILT20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 15 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
