PSL: Usman Khan wins battle of century makers against Steve Smith

In a high-scoring PSL game on Wednesday, Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Multan Sultans by four wickets on the back of Usman Khan's magnificent hundred at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

It turned out to be a battle between two century makers, Khan and Steve Smith of Multan Sultans, and it was the Hyderabad batter who took the honours.

Chasing 214, Hyderabad were in all sorts of trouble at 48 for three when Khan walked in.

But the 30-year-old Khan (101 off 47 balls, five fours, 10 sixes) launched a stunning counter-attack in a 123-run fourth wicket partnership with skipper Marnus Labuschagne (61 off 41 balls) to put Hyderabad back on track.

Labuschagne's dismissal in the 16th over, followed by the quick dismissals of Glenn Maxwell (2) and Khan, brought Multan back into the game.

It was then that Hassan Khan (24 not out off six balls, 1 four and 3 sixes) took command, displaying his six-hitting skills to drag the team home with three balls to spare.

Earlier, Smith scored a superb hundred (106 off 50 balls, 12 fours, six sixes) and his opening partner, Sahibzada Farhan, hit a fine half-century (66 off 43 balls, four fours, five sixes) as Multan made 213 for seven.

Their efforts were not enough as the Khan-inspired Hyderabad recorded their fourth straight win.

With this victory, Hyderabad are now in fourth spot with eight points from eight games.

The second-placed Sultans (12 points from nine games) would have qualified for the playoffs if they had won on Wednesday.

They will get another chance to seal the playoff spot when they face Islamabad United on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Multan Sultans by four wickets

Multan Sultans 213-7, 20 overs (Steven Smith 106, Sahibzada Farhan 66; Akif Javed 3-30)

Hyderabad Kingsmen 214-6, 19.3 overs (Usman Khan 101, Marnus Labuschagne 61, Hassan Khan 24 not out; Peter Siddle 3-39, Mohammad Ismail 3-41)

Player of the Match: Usman Khan (Hyderabad Kingsmen)