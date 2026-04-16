PSL: Rising star Sameer Minhas shines as Islamabad beat Karachi

Rising star Sameer Minhas scored a sparkling half-century as Islamabad United recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings in Karachi on Thursday.

This was Islamabad’s 11th consecutive win against Karachi in the PSL.

Minhas, 19, scored 58 off 36 balls, and his opening partner Devon Conway made 53 not out off 38 balls as Islamabad chased down 150 with 24 balls to spare.

Earlier, Reeza Hendricks scored a valiant 51 not out off 44 balls, but Islamabad bowlers’ highly efficient performance restricted Karachi to 150 for six.

With the win, three-time champions Islamabad jumped to second place in the table, with nine points from seven matches — four points behind league leaders Peshawar Zalmi (13 points from seven matches).

Multan Sultans are in third place with eight points from six matches, while Hyderabad Kingsmen are in fourth place with six points from seven matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs in the eight-team league.

Brief scores

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings 150-6, 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 51 not out, Jason Roy 39, Azam Khan 34; Richard Gleeson 2-22, Shadab Khan 2-28)

Islamabad United 153-2, 16 overs (Sameer Minhas 58, Devon Conway 53 not out, Shadab Khan 31 not out)

Player of the Match: Sameer Minhas (Islamabad United)