PSL: Rawalpindiz lose again as Hyderabad keep hopes alive

Rawalpindiz suffered their sixth straight defeat in the PSL when they lost to Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in Karachi on Thursday.

In a battle between the two new teams in the PSL, 22-year-old pace bowler Hunain Shah rose to the occasion, producing a fine spell of 4-0-18-3.

His superb efforts helped Hyderabad restrict Rawalpindiz to 121/9 in 20 overs.

Sam Billings top-scored with 26, but none of the batters coped with the tight bowling from Hyderabad as veteran pace bowler Mohammad Ali (4-0-21-3) was also impressive with the ball for Hyderabad.

In reply, Hyderabad reached home with 21 balls and five wickets to spare.

Irfan Khan top-scored with 34 not out as Marnus Labuschagne (32) and Kusal Perera (32) also played a key role in the chase.

The win kept Hyderabad’s playoffs hopes alive in the eight-team tournament.

The top four teams in the eight-team league will qualify for the playoffs.