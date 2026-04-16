PSL: Rawalpindiz lose again as Hyderabad keep hopes alive
Hyderabad reached home with 21 balls to spare. Irfan Khan top-scored with 34 not out as Marnus Labuschagne and Kusal Perera also played a key role in the chase
- PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 9:53 PM
Rawalpindiz suffered their sixth straight defeat in the PSL when they lost to Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in Karachi on Thursday.
In a battle between the two new teams in the PSL, 22-year-old pace bowler Hunain Shah rose to the occasion, producing a fine spell of 4-0-18-3.
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His superb efforts helped Hyderabad restrict Rawalpindiz to 121/9 in 20 overs.
Sam Billings top-scored with 26, but none of the batters coped with the tight bowling from Hyderabad as veteran pace bowler Mohammad Ali (4-0-21-3) was also impressive with the ball for Hyderabad.
In reply, Hyderabad reached home with 21 balls and five wickets to spare.
Irfan Khan top-scored with 34 not out as Marnus Labuschagne (32) and Kusal Perera (32) also played a key role in the chase.
The win kept Hyderabad’s playoffs hopes alive in the eight-team tournament.
The top four teams in the eight-team league will qualify for the playoffs.