PSL: Rawalpindiz lose again as Hyderabad keep hopes alive

Hyderabad reached home with 21 balls to spare. Irfan Khan top-scored with 34 not out as Marnus Labuschagne and Kusal Perera also played a key role in the chase

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 9:53 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Rawalpindiz suffered their sixth straight defeat in the PSL  when they lost to Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in Karachi on Thursday. 

In a battle between the two new teams in the PSL, 22-year-old pace bowler  Hunain Shah rose to the occasion, producing a fine spell of  4-0-18-3.

Recommended For You

Emirates Development Bank deploys Dh20m daily to shield UAE businesses from conflict shocks

Emirates Development Bank deploys Dh20m daily to shield UAE businesses from conflict shocks

Renaissance Services acquires Socat as part of new growth strategy

Renaissance Services acquires Socat as part of new growth strategy

Super Typhoon Sinlaku batters US Pacific islands, expected to veer away from Philippines

Super Typhoon Sinlaku batters US Pacific islands, expected to veer away from Philippines

Early morning warehouse fire in Dubai’s Al Quoz under control; no injuries reported

Early morning warehouse fire in Dubai’s Al Quoz under control; no injuries reported

UAE firms warned of rising AI deepfake scams as cyber threats evolve

UAE firms warned of rising AI deepfake scams as cyber threats evolve

 

His superb efforts helped Hyderabad restrict Rawalpindiz to 121/9 in  20   overs. 

Sam Billings top-scored with 26, but none of the batters coped with the tight  bowling from Hyderabad as veteran pace bowler Mohammad Ali (4-0-21-3) was also impressive with the ball for Hyderabad.

In reply, Hyderabad reached home with 21 balls and five wickets to spare.

Irfan Khan top-scored with 34 not out as  Marnus Labuschagne (32) and  Kusal Perera (32) also played a key role in the chase. 

The win kept Hyderabad’s playoffs hopes alive in the eight-team tournament. 

The top four teams in the eight-team league will qualify for the playoffs.

ALSO READ