PSL: Qalandars' hopes alive as Zalmi's seven-match winning streak ends

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars gave it their all to chase the 200-run target set by Peshawar Zalmi, clinching their fifth and crucial win of the tournament by six wickets and three balls to spare in the evening game of the Saturday’s double-header here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars displaced Karachi Kings from the fourth spot after the 2020 champions’ brief stay there following a nine-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon game. A few hours after Kings ousted Gladiators, the Qalandars pulled plug on the Kings based on better net run rate.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are placed sixth on the table with eight points from nine games, need to beat Rawalpindiz by at least 85 runs or chase a target in about 10 overs to displace Lahore Qalandars from fourth spot. On Sunday, the evening game will see second and third placed Multan Sultans and Islamabad United locking horns for a place in 28 April Qualifier against Peshawar Zalmi.

With the stakes as high as they can be, Qalandars batters put in shifts of four 40 or more run stands after the opening partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem (10, 8b, 1x4, 1x6) was broken by incoming pacer Khurram Shahzad in the third over. Except Naeem all five Lahore batters crossed the 20-run mark, while all six hit at least a maximum each.

Fakhar anchored the chase with poise striking a 47-ball 58 with the help of four fours and two sixes while wickets fell in third, seventh, 13th and 16th over of the innings. He earned his 15th player of the match award after becoming only the third batter to register four score of fifty or more in as many consecutive innings.

The left-hand opening batter has also become the third batter after Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis to hit the 400-run mark in PSL 11.

The third wicket stand between Abdullah (25, 11b, 4x4s, 1x6) and Fakhar was broken by Iftikhar after the duo took 22 runs off the sixth over – hitting Ali Raza for two sixes and as many fours - to end the powerplay with 64-1.

Charith Asalanka (33, 26b, 3x4s, 1x6) then put on the highest stand of the innings with Fakhar worth 53 off 38 balls before Ali Raza took him out one ball after conceding a six with Qalandars requiring 82 off 44 balls.

At this juncture, Sikandar Raza (29, 11b, 2x4s, 3x6s) played a vital knock belting Ali for two sixes and a four to close out the 15th over. In the subsequent over he went after Sufyan Moqim and hit him for a four and a six before an attempt for another maximum landed him on the stumps with the ball going out of the park.

Daniel Sams, promoted ahead of Haseebullah, landed the decisive punch with an unbeaten 15-ball 35 comprising of five fours and a six.

Four of Sams’ boundaries came against Mohammad Basit in the 17th over including the six as required equation came down to 19 off 18 from 39 off four overs, which Qalandars chased in 19.3 overs. He was also dropped by Iftikhar off Moqim on the last ball of 18th over.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi were helped to 199-4 in 20 overs by a barnstorming 45-ball 83-run knock by no.4 batter Michael Bracewell and a 39th PSL half-century by skipper Babar Azam (59, 45b, 5x4s, 1x6).

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled James Vince with a searing yorker with the opening partnership at 16, while he removed Kusal Mendis for a run-a-ball seven in the fifth over after he had brought up his 500th run in the ongoing tournament. At this point, Babar and Bracewell joined forces for a 94-run stand off 64 balls with the latter dominating it.

Babar was bowled by Haris Rauf in the 16th over after Zalmi were 130-3 in 15 overs as Iftikhar Ahmed (27 not out, 14b, 5x4s) reached the middle. Iftikhar and Bracewell stitched a brisk 27-ball 64-run stand to take Zalmi to a healthy total. Bracewell was cleaned up by Haris in the last over after he had hit a total of eight fours and six sixes in his outing.

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets

Peshawar Zalmi 199-4, 20 overs (Michael Bracewell 83, Babar Azam 59, Iftikhar Ahmed 27 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-36, Haris Rauf 2-46)

Lahore Qalandars 200-4, 19.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 58 not out, Daniel Sams 35 not out, Charith Asalanka 33, Sikandar Raza 29, Abdullah Shafique 25; Khurram Shahzad 1-22)

Player of the Match: Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

Sunday’s fixtures:

Hyderabad Kingsmen v Rawalpindiz at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium, Karachi