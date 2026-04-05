PSL: Nawaz's three-for, Smith's fifty take Multan to top of the table

Multan Sultans bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators while chasing 167 in the 13th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The win took Multan Sultans to the top of the points table with six points from four matches, level with Karachi Kings but ahead with better net run-rate.

After being asked to bat first, Saud Shakeel's patient 56 off 41 balls aided by six fours and one six along with New Zealander Bevon Jacobs' unbeaten 49 off 31 balls featuring four fours and three sixes lifted Quetta to 166 for seven.

Gladiators lost their opening batters Shamyl Hussain (2) and Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (12, 7b, 1x4, 1x6) inside the powerplay to Ashton Turner and Mohammad Nawaz, respectively.

Saud and Hasan Nawaz (20, 22b, 3x4s) steadied the innings with a 55-run third-wicket partnership but Arafat Minhas broke through in the 10th over when Hasan was stumped by Josh Philippe.

Rilee Rossouw (1) fell four balls later as Quetta slipped to 72 for four with Arafat (4-0-14-2) picking up his second wicket in a miserly spell.

Saud held firm, bringing up his half-century off 34 balls before Nawaz struck twice in quick succession in the 17th over. He first removed Saud, who was caught by Steve Smith while trying to heave across the line and then dismissed Tom Curran, remarkably caught by Turner diving to his left at short cover, to finish with three for 30 and leave Quetta reeling at 122 for six inside 17 overs.

Jacobs counter-attacked impressively, rotating the strike with Ahmed Daniyal (22 retired hurt, 9b, 2x4s, 1x6) to push Quetta past the 160-mark.

The innings ended on a concerning note for Quetta as Daniyal suffered a right hamstring injury while completing a third run off the fifth ball of the last over and was forced to retire hurt before Alzarri Joseph was run out off the final delivery.

In reply, Multan opening batters Sahibzada Farhan (32, 14b, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Smith gave the chase a blistering start, racing to 50 in just 3.2 overs. Smith scorched a six and two fours in the opening over against Alzarri Joseph while Farhan took apart Abrar Ahmed for a six and a boundary in the second.

Smith then ransacked four consecutive fours off Curran in the next over to gather 16 runs. However, Joseph broke through in the sixth over when Farhan miscued a heave and was caught by Abrar at short third but the damage was done with Multan at 71 for one.

After scoring 83 for one in the powerplay, Multan’s cause was helped as Philippe (18, 15b, 2x4s) kept the momentum going alongside Smith before Saud broke the 25-run partnership in the eighth over, with Philippe chipping a catch to Abrar at short third.

Smith continued to dominate, reaching his half-century off 29 balls before falling for 53 in the 14th over. Rossouw sprinted from deep square leg and took a stunning relay catch, tossing the ball to substitute fielder Saqib Khan just before tumbling over the boundary rope.

At 136 for three, the game was still Multan's to lose. Shan Masood (46 not out, 30b, 2x4s, 2x6s) ensured there were no further hiccups, anchoring the chase with composed strokeplay. Hasan picked up his second wicket as he trapped Arafat leg-before in the 16th over at 148 but Shan and Turner sealed the victory with 15 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by six wickets

Quetta Gladiators 166-8, 20 overs (Saud Shakeel 56, Bevon Jacobs 49 not out, Ahmed Daniyal 22 retired hurt, Hasan Nawaz 20; Mohammad Nawaz 3-30, Arafat Minhas 2-14)

Multan Sultans 167-4, 17.3 overs (Steve Smith 53, Shan Masood 46 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 32; Hasan Nawaz 2-17)

Player of the match: Mohammad Nawaz (Multan Sultans)