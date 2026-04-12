PSL: Labuschagne keeps Hyderabad's playoffs hopes alive

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne kept Hyderabad Kingsmen’s PSL playoff hopes alive with a brilliant half-century, setting up a six-wicket win against Islamabad United in Karachi on Sunday.

Chasing 153, Hyderabad reached home with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Skipper Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls as Saim Ayub (35), opener Maaz Sadaqat (30) and Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (21 not out off 9 balls) played crucial knocks to help Hyderabad earn their second win of the season.

Earlier, right-arm medium pacer Asif Mehmood claimed four wickets (4/18) as Hyderabad restricted Islamabad to 153 for nine in 20 overs.

Hyderabad are now in sixth place with four points from four matches.

Three-time champions Islamabad, on the other hand, are in third spot with seven points from six matches.

Peshawar Zalmi lead the table with nine points from five matches, followed by Multan Sultans in second place with eight points from five matches.

Karachi Kings are currently occupying the fourth place in the standings, with six points from five matches.

The top four teams in the eight-team league will advance to the playoffs.

Brief scores:

Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Islamabad United by six wickets at National Bank Stadium in Karachi

Islamabad United 153-9, 20 overs (Devon Conway 45, Mark Chapman 42, Sameer Minhas 22; Asif Mehmood 4-18, Mohammad Ali 2-26)

Hyderabad Kingsmen 157-4, 18.1 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 61 not out, Saim Ayub 35, Maaz Sadaqat 30, Glenn Maxwell 21 not out, Chris Green 2-19, Faheem Ashraf 2-33)

Player of the match: Marnus Labuschagne (Hyderabad Kingsmen)