PSL: Islamabad book playoffs spot with record-breaking win over Hyderabad

Islamabad United registered the biggest-ever win in PSL history by balls remaining as they chased down the meagre 81-run target against Hyderabad Kingsmen in 6.4 overs and eight wickets in hand, which effectively sealed their ticket for the playoffs at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Friday.

Hyderabad Kingsmen were skittled for the lowest team total in the ongoing season and fifth-lowest in the PSL history with player of the match Richard Gleeson, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picking up three wickets each.

With United becoming the third team to qualify for the playoffs besides Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars, fifth-placed Hyderabad Kingsmen and sixth-placed Karachi Kings are tied on eight points each.

Quetta Gladiators are seventh on the table and their chances of overtaking the other three teams depend on them winning against Karachi on Saturday and Lahore and Hyderabad losing their last league games.

On Saturday, Quetta will take on Karachi, while Lahore will be up against Peshawar at the Gaddafi Stadium in a must-win contest.

Islamabad were spearheaded to the target by debutant right-hand batter Mohsin Riaz, who went berserk hitting six fours and two sixes in his 18-ball 42. He also shared a 79-run second-wicket stand with Sameer Minhas (27 not out, 20b, 3x4s, 1x6) after Mohammad Ali had snapped Devon Conway for a duck on the second ball of the chase.

Mohsin also fell to Ali in the seventh over before skipper Shadab Khan sealed the victory with a four. United overtook the largest victory margin ever in PSL history in terms of ball remaining from Quetta Gladiators, who had overhauled the 90-run target against Sultans in 2025 with 79 balls remaining.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by eight wickets.

Hyderabad Kingsmen 80 all out, 15.5 overs (Usman Khan 25 not out; Richard Gleeson 3-9, Shadab Khan 3-13, Imad Wasim 3-21)

Islamabad United 83-2, 6.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 42, Sameer Minhas 27 not out; Mohammad Ali 2-29)

Player of the Match: Richard Gleeson (Islamabad United)

Saturday’s fixtures:

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafii Stadium