PSL: Hunain Shah, brother of Naseem Shah, stars as Hyderabad reach final

Fast bowler Hunain Shah held his nerve in a dramatic final over as Hyderabad Kingsmen clinched a thrilling two-run win over Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the HBL Pakistan Super League at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Defending 186-5, Hyderabad looked all but out of the contest after Mohammad Ali conceded 22 runs in the penultimate over, leaving Islamabad needing just six off the final six balls.

But Hunain, brother of Pakistan international bowler Naseem Shah, produced a superb display of composure under pressure, finishing with 2-37 to follow up his 2-31 in Eliminator 1 and take his tally to 16 wickets in the tournament.

Facing the dangerous pair of Faheem Ashraf and Chris Green, Hunain began with a dot ball and a single before nailing a pinpoint yorker to Faheem.

With five needed off three balls, Faheem went for the big hit but holed out to Hassan Khan, whose earlier acrobatic save on the boundary had already proved crucial. Imad Wasim could only manage a single, and Green failed to connect off the final delivery, scrambling a leg-bye as Hyderabad sealed a dramatic victory.

Earlier, Mark Chapman’s 43 off 26 balls had swung the momentum Islamabad’s way after they stumbled to 57-3. He shared a vital 64-run stand with Haider Ali (31 off 16), reviving the chase after early strikes from Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali. Chapman’s dismissal in the 18th over brought Islamabad back under pressure, though a late surge from Faheem and Green nearly took them home.

Hyderabad’s innings was built on a blazing unbeaten 101-run stand between Usman Khan (61 not out off 30) and Kusal Perera (37 not out off 21), who accelerated brilliantly after the 12th over. Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne (39) and Saim Ayub (38) had laid the platform with a 70-run partnership.

With seven wins in their last eight matches, Hyderabad Kingsmen will now face Peshawar Zalmi in Sunday’s final, riding a wave of momentum and belief.

Brief scores:

Eliminator 2 – Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Islamabad United by two runs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Hyderabad Kingsmen 186-5, 20 overs (Usman Khan 61 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 39, Saim Ayub 38, Kusal Perera 37; Imad Wasim 2-16)

Islamabad United 184-7, 20 overs (Mark Chapman 43, Devon Conway 30, Haider Ali 31, Shadab Khan 22, Chris Green 21 not out, Faheem Ashraf 19; Hunain Shah 2-37, Mohammad Ali 2-44)

Player of the Match – Hunain Shah (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Sunday’s Final: Peshawar Zalmi v Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore