PSL: Fakhar, Farooq shine as Qalandars back to winning ways

Lahore Qalandars broke their losing streak of three games by beating Rawalpindiz by a 32-run margin in their seventh match and went up to the sixth place on the points table displacing Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Saturday.

Fakhar Zaman’s blazing 84 and Mohammad Farooq’s 63 set the platform for Lahore’s 210-4 as the duo put on 121 runs while opening. In turn, Rawalapindiz showed fight with quickfire half-centuries from Yasir Khan and Saad Masood but in vain as only one other batter entered double figures.

Rawalpindiz have now become the second side in PSL history besides Karachi Kings in 2022 to lose the first seven matches of the season. With this win, Lahore are tied on six points with seventh-placed Karachi Kings, fifth-placed Hyderabad Kingsmen and fourth-placed Quetta Gladiators.

Fakhar was named man-of-the-match for his brilliant knock.

"If the top order scores runs, then chances are higher to win because you get a start. But I think the way Farooq started, I wanted to support him. He was finding boundaries. I was also getting fours but I was making him play more," said Fakhar of his opening partnership with debutant Farooq.

"It's great for us that he performed so well on debut. When he played five dots, I told him that no one will give you loose balls at this level; you have to make them into boundary opportunities. But we knew how talented he is and that he would deliver. Qalandars are selfless. Hoping to make a good comeback in this tournament."

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars beat Rawalpindiz by 32 runs at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Lahore Qalandars 210-4, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 84, Mohammad Farooq 63, Abdullah Shafique 26; Mohammad Amir 2-25, Razaullah 2-45)

Rawalpindiz 178-9, 20 overs (Yasir Khan 58, Saad Masood 54; Haris Rauf 3-43, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-19, Usama Mir 2-29)

Player of the Match – Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)