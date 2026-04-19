PSL: Babar unstoppable as Zalmi beat Gladiators by 118 runs

Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form with a magnificent unbeaten 100 off 52 balls as Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Quetta Gladiators by 118 runs in the PSL at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Sunday.

Babar, the second-highest scorer of the season with 401 runs, recorded his third PSL century to help Peshawar post 255 for three in 20 overs.

The former Pakistan skipper, who hit six fours and four sixes, shared 135 runs for the second wicket with Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis (83 off 44 balls, 10 fours, three sixes), the league’s highest scorer this season with 413 runs.

Young pacers Ali Raza (3-9) and Mohammad Basit (3-26) then joined hands to restrict Gladiators to 137 all out in 18.1 overs.

Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi now have 15 points from eight matches — they are five points ahead of second-placed Multan Sultans, who have played seven matches so far.

Three-time champions Islamabad United are in third place with nine points from seven matches.

Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad Kingsmen, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings have six points each, but Quetta are currently occupying the fourth spot on better net run rate.

The top four sides in the eight-team league will advance to the playoffs.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 118 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi 255-3, 20 overs (Babar Azam 100 not out, Kusal Mendis 83, Aaron Hardie 26 not out)

Quetta Gladiators 137 all out, 18.1 overs (Bevon Jacobs 34, Shamyl Hussain 21; Ali Raza 3-9, Mohammad Basit 3-26, Aaron Hardie 2-11)

Player of the Match: Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi)