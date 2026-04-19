PSL: Arafat’s all-round display steers Sultans to 11-run win

Arafat Minhas produced a match-winning all-round display as Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 11 runs in Match 28 of Pakistan Super League at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old claimed three for 32 including the prized scalps of Jason Roy and Salman Ali Agha in the powerplay and effected two run outs in the field. He also struck a handy 17 off 12 balls lower down the order as Multan consolidated second place on the standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Karachi slipped to seventh after a fourth consecutive defeat as they managed 196 all out in 19.4 overs in reply to Multan’s 207 for seven in 20 overs.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi’s blistering 34 off 16 balls and Hasan Ali’s 23 from 10 deliveries threatened to pull off a remarkable heist in the final overs but their eighth-wicket stand of 25 came too late as Multan held their nerve at the death.

While chasing, Karachi lost Roy for 16 in the third over caught off Arafat who then bowled Salman for two in the fifth over. Saad Baig made 21 from 15 balls before falling to Peter Siddle caught by Muhammad Imran as Karachi found themselves 47 for three inside the powerplay. Reeza Hendricks and Moeen Ali rebuilt with a 67-run fourth-wicket stand that briefly gave Karachi hope.

Scores in brief:

Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 11 runs

Multan Sultans 207-7, 20 overs (Shan Masood 46, Josh Philippe 44, Muhammad Awais Zafar 36, Muhammad Imran 26 not out, Arafat Minhas 17; Khushdil Shah 3-35, Moeen Ali 2-30)

Karachi Kings 196 all out, 19.4 overs (Reeza Hendricks 49, Mohammad Abbas Afridi 34, Moeen Ali 27, Hasan Ali 23, Saad Baig 21; Arafat Minhas 3-32, Peter Siddle 2-28)