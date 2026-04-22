PSL: Ali Raza claims historic hat trick as Zalmi beat Kings

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 80 off 43 balls and shared a decisive 119-run partnership with Farhan Yousaf as Peshawar Zalmi chased down 183 with seven wickets and seven balls to spare against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Earlier, 18-year-old Ali Raza had torn through the Kings' tail with a hat trick in the final over to restrict them 182 for nine.

Peshawar Zalmi continued their unbeaten run with eight wins from nine matches and remain atop the standings with 17 points, while Karachi Kings remain at seventh with six points to their name and two matches more to play.

Batting first, Karachi Kings' innings unravelled spectacularly in the final over as Ali produced a spell of devastating pace bowling. With Kings well-placed at 161-3 in 17.5 overs, the last six wickets tumbled for a mere 21 runs.

Ali, who finished with 4-41 in four overs, became the youngest player at 18 years to claim a hat trick in PSL and the youngest Pakistani to achieve the feat in T20 cricket, eclipsing Mohammad Hasnain’s effort as a 19-year old against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

Karachi Kings 182-9, 20 overs (Jason Roy 85, Azam Khan 35; Ali Raza 4-41)

Peshawar Zalmi 186-3, 18.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 80 not out, Farhan Yousaf 58 not out, Babar Azam 25)

Player of the Match: Kusal Mendis (Peshawar Zalmi)