Pope seeks Root advice on how to balance batting and captaincy

England's Ollie Pope reacts after losing his wicket on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka. — AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:48 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 6:49 PM

Ollie Pope has asked Joe Root for guidance on how best to balance the demands of batting and captaincy after an awkward first outing as stand-in England skipper against Sri Lanka.

Pope, in the first of three matches deputising for the injured Ben Stokes, led England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Old Trafford last week as they went 1-0 up with two Tests to play.

Nevertheless, No 3 batsman Pope was himself twice out for six in Manchester -- the second time to an ill-judged reverse sweep.

While Stokes may be absent, the England team still features star batsman Root, who led England in a record 64 Tests from 2017-2022.

Significantly, the 33-year-old Yorkshireman scored 14 hundreds during his period in charge of what was often a struggling side.

Now, as England head into the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's starting Thursday, it is no surprise Pope has turned to Root for advice on how to be an effective batsman while captaining England.

"I really enjoyed the week," Pope told a pre-match press conference at Lord's on Wednesday. "The runs didn't translate for me but hopefully over the next two weeks, I can put aside my captaining when it's time to bat and focus on my batting.

"It's about having the two things separate. That's something I've spoken to Joe Root about. We just spoke about how it's more taxing in the field but it's finding a little routine and doing small things."

He added: "It's just finding a way to compartmentalise. Chatting to Rooty, he's obviously got a great cricket brain and is England's best batter, so we just bounced a few ideas off each other."

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces, England have become known for their aggressive approach, particularly when batting.

But Root showed there was more than one way to win as his unbeaten 62 off 128 balls -- featuring just two boundaries -- anchored England's successful chase of 205 against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on a slow pitch.

"We don't use the term 'Bazball' but we played a different style of cricket (at Old Trafford) and that's something that can keep taking us forward as a team," said Pope.