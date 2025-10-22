  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

Ponting predicts India's Kohli and Rohit will regain form after Perth defeat

With the 2027 World Cup in mind, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to action on Sunday for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy in March

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 2:48 PM

Top Stories

Video: After Diwali fireworks, 3 Dubai residents clean up streets in Al Mankhool

Video: After Diwali fireworks, 3 Dubai residents clean up streets in Al Mankhool

UAE: Gold coins sell out at some Dubai jewellery stores this Diwali

UAE: Gold coins sell out at some Dubai jewellery stores this Diwali

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim launches discount grocery brand Sava

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim launches discount grocery brand Sava

India's former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should not be written off after their team's seven-wicket loss to Australia in the first of three one-day internationals, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said on Tuesday.

After Sunday's defeat in Perth, the three-match series moves to Adelaide on Thursday before concluding in Sydney on Saturday.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Verstappen's flawless US Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

thumb-image

Dubai strengthens global financial standing as DIFC surpasses 8,000 registered companies

thumb-image

England romp home after Brook-Salt assault sinks New Zealand

thumb-image

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan at 170km depth

thumb-image

What’s on this Week: Golf action heats up as countdown to DP World Tour Finals begins

 

Kohli and Rohit, who retired from the game's other formats, now feature solely in the 50-over cricket. With the 2027 World Cup in mind, the pair returned to action on Sunday for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy in March.

Neither looked convincing against Australia's pace bowlers, with Rohit edging Josh Hazlewood to second slip on eight and Kohli cutting Mitchell Starc to a diving Cooper Connolly at backward point for a duck.

However, Ponting is confident the pair will soon rediscover their touch.

"You don't write off champion players ever. These two have been among the best, and while I've said before that Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off," Ponting said on the ICC Review podcast.

"They'll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and if they do that, they'll most likely be in that World Cup team in 2027. I'd expect to see both those guys bounce back into it pretty quickly.

"Adelaide is a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket. But it won't be easy for the fact that they are facing some of the best white-ball bowlers that have ever played the game."

Ravi Shastri, who coached Rohit and Kohli during their peak years, said few understand better how revered the pair are in India and abroad, and that they would not risk their legacy by playing on too long.

"The contribution is over a decade, decade and a half in the case of Virat," Shastri said. "It's special. Whether they finish tomorrow or they finish the day after or whenever. That legacy will remain."