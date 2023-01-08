Pollard's leadership will inspire MI Emirates: Suryakumar

Indian star Suryakumar Yadav believes Pollard has what it takes to replicate his IPL success in the ILT20

West Indies superstar Kieron Pollard all set for his new role at MI Emirates. — MI Twitter

By ANI Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 10:26 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 10:37 PM

Since he landed on Indian shores in 2010 to don the Mumbai Indians jersey, Kieron Pollard has been an aggressive force against the bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Over the years, the powerful West Indies all-rounder played a starring role in making Mumbai Indians one of the most dominant teams in the IPL. In that period, the Mumbai Indians won five Indian Premier League titles — two of them in consecutive seasons.

Now, the Trinidad-born star will take those same qualities to lead the MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20.

Indian star Suryakumar Yadav, who shared the dressing room with Pollard at Mumbai Indians, believes Pollard has what it takes to replicate his IPL success in the ILT20.

"I feel as a leader Pollard has been very calm, composed and gives everyone a chance to express themselves on the field whether the team is under the pump or even if we are on top," he said.

"We felt very comfortable when he led MI and I am sure he will do the same thing for the MI Emirates."

Suryakumar, the star batsman in the Mumbai Indians line-up, is excited at the prospect of watching his teammate destroy bowling attacks in the fledgling tournament in UAE.

But Pollard will have a new role in this season's IPL.

"His transition from captain to batting coach, I don't know how it's going to be (smiles). I am out of words right now. Until last year he was playing and now suddenly him talking about batting, watching us batting in the nets is going to be a completely different experience," Suryakumar said on playing under Pollard who will be seen in the role of a coach at Mumbai Indians.

"But I am sure it is going to be exactly how he plays his cricket. A different brand of cricket. He's always been a livewire on the field, while batting and fielding. The same energy will flow when he is the batting coach as well. Very excited to have him.

The debut season of the ILT20 will be played from January 13 to February 12.

MI Emirates will open their campaign in Abu Dhabi against Sharjah Warriors on January 14.