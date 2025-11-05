  • search in Khaleej Times
PM Narendra Modi meets India's Women's World Cup-winning team

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 11:48 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted the Indian women's team, which secured the ICC Women's World Cup, at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 (after a narrow loss to England in the finals at Lord's), when they had met the PM without the trophy, and now that they have met him with the trophy, they wish to meet him more often.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, who ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties, said PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of PM Modi.

Deepti Sharma, who was crowned the 'Player of the Tournament' with 215 runs and 22 wickets to her name, including a fifty and five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa, said she had been waiting to meet the Prime Minister Modi. She recalled their meeting in 2017, and when the PM had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dream.

PM discussed the now-famous catch of Amanjot Kaur to dismiss the in-form South African skipper and centurion, Laura Wolvaardt, which she took after several fumbles.