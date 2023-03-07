Peshawar beats Lahore, eliminates Karachi from PSL playoffs

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semifinals to Daniil Medvedev
Shaheen Shah Afridi’s maiden half-century and four wickets went in vain as his defending champion Lahore Qalandars lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 35 runs in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.
Peshawar's victory eliminated former champion the Karachi Kings from playoffs contention. Karachi takes on Lahore in its last league game on Sunday.
Lahore, which has already qualified for the playoffs, was bowled out for 172 with two balls remaining.
Peshawar posted 207 thanks to half-centuries by openers Saim Ayub (68) and captain Babar Azam (50), and despite the last eight wickets falling for 39 runs.
Afridi picked up three wickets in his last over to finish with 4-31.
Left-hander Ayub, opening for the first time this season, showed plenty of aggression against the Lahore bowling attack featuring Haris Rauf, Afridi and Rashid Khan. Ayub plundered eight fours and three sixes in his 36-ball knock.
Ayub and Babar combined for 107. Ayub was caught behind in the 11th over and Babar caught at long on in the 16th, as Peshawar collapsed with three balls left.
Lahore was reduced to 21-4 in the powerplay but Afridi and Hussain Talat (63) shared a 114-run stand.
Afridi hit five sixes and three fours after he surprisingly promoted himself for the second time in the tournament ahead of Sikander Raza and David Wiese.
Afridi and Talat dominated the Afghanistan duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0-44) and Azmatullah Omarzai (2-40) but once Afridi was out, Lahore lost its last five wickets for 10 runs.
Wahab Riaz led Peshawar with 3-17, and Rashid got 2-41.
