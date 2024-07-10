E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Perfect start for England in Anderson's farewell Test

The build-up to the three-match series had centred on England great Anderson's last appearance in the five-day game

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
England's James Anderson with Ben Stokes during the match. — Reuters
England's James Anderson with Ben Stokes during the match. — Reuters

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:35 PM

England debutant Gus Atkinson upstaged James Anderson's farewell by taking a sensational seven wickets as the West Indies collapsed to 121 all out on Wednesday's opening day of the first Test at Lord's.

The build-up to the three-match series had centred on England great Anderson's last appearance in the five-day game following a record-breaking Test career that has yielded 701 wickets -- the most by any fast bowler at that level.


But Surrey quick Atkinson stole the spotlight with a remarkable haul of 7-45 in 12 overs -- including three wickets in just one over.

Anderson, by contrast, did not add to his tally of Test wickets until he had last man Jayden Seales lbw to end the West Indies innings.


West Indies debutant Mikyle Louis top-scored with 27 as the tourists were dismissed inside 42 overs.

England were 30-1 in reply at tea after Ben Duckett was caught behind off Seales for three.

Having played just one warm-up match and with inexperienced top-order batsmen Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge holding only nine caps between them before this Test, it was little surprise the West Indies struggled after losing the toss in overcast conditions.

Earlier, Anderson was thrust straight into the action when England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field.

But despite a probing new-ball spell of five overs for 11 runs, the 41-year-old Anderson was unable to dislodge West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite or fellow opener Louis.


More news from Sports