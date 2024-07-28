Parag credits Gambhir for his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka

Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh were the flag-bearers for the UAE at the opening ceremony
Indian youngster Riyan Parag opened up about his "love" for bowling after starring with the ball for the team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.
Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar's era in T20I cricket began on a winning note as India clinched a 43-run win in the series opener.
India fielded five mainstay bowlers, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the series opener against Sri Lanka.
Chasing 214, Sri Lanka still had an outside chance of winning at 158 for four in 16 overs when skipper Yadav introduced Parag into the attack.
The Assam all-rounder immediately delivered goods by castling Kamindu Mendis as he gave away only five runs in the over.
He was handed the ball to bowl the final over and picked back-to-back wickets on his first two deliveries. Notably, Parag bowled all three batters and he will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over.
Parag exploited the spinning track, picked up the spots for his delivery and bagged a three-wicket haul while giving away just five runs in his 1.2 overs.
"I love bowling. I bowl as much as I can behind the scenes," Parag said in a video posted by BCCI on X.
Parag revealed that he had a conversation with head coach Gambhir about the areas in which he had to target his deliveries.
"I think there was a lot of communication going on in the nets about where to bowl and how to bowl. And for these stages, there was actual preparation. It was done with Gautam sir as well. If you bowl on the 16th or 17th over, if the wicket is offering spin, where do you bowl," Parag added.
While defending the target of 214, India got off to a jittery start, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis going berserk in the powerplay.
After Arshdeep Singh managed to get the breakthrough, Sri Lanka batters started to lose the plot and tumbled like a house of cards.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, India will play the second T20I against the hosts on Sunday.
For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out to watch the 10,500 Olympic athletes parade down the River Seine in boats
In an interview with Khaleej Times ahead of the Paris Games, Neeraj Chopra opens up about his journey
More than 10,000 Olympic athletes will be cruising through the Seine and passing through the City of Love's landmarks in as many as 100 boats
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are among singers who have been spotted in Paris, triggering rumours they could take part in the ceremony
The 14-member UAE team of athletes will vie for glory in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics
The line-up of icon players includes world No.1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen