Pant returns to India squad for Test series against South Africa

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 5:37 PM

Rishabh Pant will make his return to India's squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday, marking his comeback from a foot fracture that sidelined him from the series against West Indies.

Pant missed the 2-0 series drubbing of West Indies last month after fracturing his foot during a Test match against England in September, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in to keep wickets.

Pant proved his match fitness in style last week in a game between India A and South Africa A in Bengaluru, where the 28-year-old scored 90 in the second innings to guide his team to a three-wicket victory.

Fast bowler Akash Deep also returns to the squad after missing the West Indies series.

Several players such as skipper Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will join the team after the ongoing Twenty20 series in Australia.

The first Test of the series against South Africa begins on November 14 in Kolkata before they move to Guwahati for the second Test from November 22.

South Africa have skipper Temba Bavuma back in the squa after a calf injury kept him out of the series in Pakistan last month.

India are third in the World Test Championship while reigning champions South Africa are fourth.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper, vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.