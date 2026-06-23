Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in IPL swap with Kuldeep

Lucknow had signed Pant for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction ⁠before the 2025 season and put the wicketkeeper-batsman in charge of the squad

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 6:10 PM
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Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals while spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move the other way in a high-profile player trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Tuesday.

Lucknow had signed Pant for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction ⁠before the 2025 season and put the wicketkeeper-batsman in charge of the squad.

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They finished at the bottom of the 10-team league, winning just four of their 14 matches, prompting Pant to quit the captaincy.

Following the trade, the 28-year-old will rejoin Delhi, a franchise he spent nine seasons with including four as its captain, at a revised fee of $1.58 million.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep spent five seasons with Delhi before his move to Lucknow.

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