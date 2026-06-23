Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in IPL swap with Kuldeep

Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals while spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move the other way in a high-profile player trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Tuesday.

Lucknow had signed Pant for a tournament-record $3.21 million in the player auction ⁠before the 2025 season and put the wicketkeeper-batsman in charge of the squad.

They finished at the bottom of the 10-team league, winning just four of their 14 matches, prompting Pant to quit the captaincy.

Following the trade, the 28-year-old will rejoin Delhi, a franchise he spent nine seasons with including four as its captain, at a revised fee of $1.58 million.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep spent five seasons with Delhi before his move to Lucknow.