Pandya joins Punjab as Arshdeep moves to Mumbai in IPL trade

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians, with fast bowler Arshdeep Singh moving in the opposite direction, the Indian Premier League said Wednesday.

Pandya joins Punjab for $1.9 million, while India's leading T20 international wicket-taker Arshdeep moves to the five-time champions for the same fee.

The deal ends Pandya's second stint with Mumbai, where he won four IPL titles after first joining the franchise in 2015.

He moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022, leading them to the title in their debut season, before returning to Mumbai in 2024 as captain.

The 33-year-old has scored 2,955 runs and taken 82 wickets in 162 IPL matches, establishing himself as one of the competition's leading all-rounders.

Hardik's move to Punjab means Mumbai will head into next season with an entirely new leadership group and coaching staff following a major overhaul of their team management.

Kieron Pollard has replaced Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, while Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan and T Dilip have been appointed batting, bowling and fielding coaches, respectively.

Arshdeep, 27, leaves Punjab after eight seasons with the franchise, having made his IPL debut for them in 2019.

The left-arm paceman is Punjab's all-time leading wicket-taker, with 111 dismissals in 96 matches.