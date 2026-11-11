Pandya joins Punjab as Arshdeep moves to Mumbai in IPL trade

Pandya, a four-time IPL champion with Mumbai, joins Punjab for $1.9 million, while pace bowler Arshdeep moves to the five-time champions for the same fee

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 10:38 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians, with fast bowler Arshdeep Singh moving in the opposite direction, the Indian Premier League said Wednesday.

Pandya joins Punjab for $1.9 million, while India's leading T20 international wicket-taker Arshdeep moves to the five-time champions for the same fee.

Recommended For You

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

 

The deal ends Pandya's second stint with Mumbai, where he won four IPL titles after first joining the franchise in 2015.

He moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022, leading them to the title in their debut season, before returning to Mumbai in 2024 as captain.

The 33-year-old has scored 2,955 runs and taken 82 wickets in 162 IPL matches, establishing himself as one of the competition's leading all-rounders.

Hardik's move to Punjab means Mumbai will head into next season with an entirely new leadership group and coaching staff following a major overhaul of their team management.

Kieron Pollard has replaced Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, while Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan and T Dilip have been appointed batting, bowling and fielding coaches, respectively.

Arshdeep, 27, leaves Punjab after eight seasons with the franchise, having made his IPL debut for them in 2019.

The left-arm paceman is Punjab's all-time leading wicket-taker, with 111 dismissals in 96 matches.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

2

UAE braces for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas till November 12

3

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

4

Indian expat leaves Dubai after 50 years on the exact date he first arrived

5

Dubai Metro extends to Al Maktoum International Airport; services to begin in 2031