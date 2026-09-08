Pakistan's drastic squad upheaval 'news' to skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on Tuesday he had no input into the dramatic reshaping of his squad ahead of this week's third and final Test against England, adding the raft of changes was "news to me".

Heavy defeats in the first two Tests, at Headingley and Lord's, prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to send seven players home before the tour was finished, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling chief Umar Gul sacked from their posts as well.

Seven players -- including five with no Test experience -- were added to the squad, with Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson and assistant Ashley Noffke summoned to take charge of the team at Edgbaston this week.

"It was news to me," Azam said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's start of the third Test.

"I found out after. The PCB decided it, so they will be able to explain better.

"The PCB's decision must have been taken after some thought process. It's better if you ask them why. It's an opportunity for us as a group and a team.

"The series is lost but we have nothing to lose. We should play freely and believe in ourselves as a team."

It is nearly four years since Azam last scored a Test century, with Pakistan yet to reach 200 as a team in four innings this series.

But the 31-year-old urged the new members of his squad to seize their chance.

"It's an opportunity for the new boys and a chance to showcase their talent," he said.

"Any young player who comes in is excited, and that excitement is visible. I believe that will be visible in the match, too.

"I firmly believe you need to grab opportunities and perform in difficult conditions. That's why we play cricket, because we have to perform and dominate in difficult conditions.

"We need to forget about past failures and shift focus to the future."

Azam urged Pakistan to play with freedom and confidence in the third and final Test match despite having already lost the series. He said the team had used the practice sessions to prepare the new players and expressed hope that their enthusiasm would translate into a strong performance.

"The series is lost, but we have nothing to lose. We should play freely and believe in ourselves as a team. We've practised a couple of days and explained things to the new boys. Any young player who comes in is excited, and that excitement is visible. I believe that will be visible in the match, too," he concluded.

PCB on Monday also confirmed that an internal disciplinary inquiry had been started after reports about "discipline and conduct" following media allegations that investigations between batters Imam ul Haq and Mohammed Rizwan had widened.

As per a statement from PCB media director Amir Mir, the board is reviewing matters related to "discipline and conduct" internally, and the process was being done as per its regulations.

"The PCB has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally,” he said as quoted by Dawn.