Look: Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf ties knot with social media influencer Munza Masood Malik

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
One of Pakistan's top cricketers Haris Rauf tied the knot with Islamabad-bases social media influencer Munza Masood Malik on Saturday, according to a report in The Express Tribune.
The Nikah ceremony, which took place in Islamabad, was attended by the Pakistan pacer bowler's teammates and friends.
Photos of the ceremony that were shared on Instagram shows Haris dressed in a majestic ivory sherwani while Munza wore an exquisite muted-toned embellished dress.
Several followers of the cricketer took to social media to congratulate the couple.
The 25-year-old bride, who is also a model, and the speedster were classmates.
Rauf, who is also a member of the Lahore Qalandars is currently nursing an injury. He will not be joining the national side for the series against New Zealand.
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena