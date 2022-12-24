Look: Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf ties knot with social media influencer Munza Masood Malik

The couple got married in Islamabad on Saturday

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 6:57 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 7:01 PM

One of Pakistan's top cricketers Haris Rauf tied the knot with Islamabad-bases social media influencer Munza Masood Malik on Saturday, according to a report in The Express Tribune.

The Nikah ceremony, which took place in Islamabad, was attended by the Pakistan pacer bowler's teammates and friends.

Photos of the ceremony that were shared on Instagram shows Haris dressed in a majestic ivory sherwani while Munza wore an exquisite muted-toned embellished dress.

Several followers of the cricketer took to social media to congratulate the couple.

The 25-year-old bride, who is also a model, and the speedster were classmates.

Rauf, who is also a member of the Lahore Qalandars is currently nursing an injury. He will not be joining the national side for the series against New Zealand.