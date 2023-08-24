Pakistan win last-over thriller against Afghanistan in second ODI

Chasing 301, Pakistan reached home in the final over despite losing nine wickets

By Team KT Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 9:55 PM

In a dramatic battle, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in the second match to win the three-match one-day international series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Thursday.

Earlier, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a sparkling 151 off 151 balls for Afghanistan.

Pakistan won the first match by 142 runs on Tuesday.

The final match of the series will be played on Saturday.

