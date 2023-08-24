Pakistan win last-over thriller against Afghanistan in second ODI

Dubai Sports Council's Saeed Hareb say they will continue to work closely with the organisers to stage another memorable event
In a dramatic battle, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in the second match to win the three-match one-day international series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Thursday.
Chasing 301, Pakistan reached home in the final over despite losing nine wickets.
Earlier, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a sparkling 151 off 151 balls for Afghanistan.
Pakistan won the first match by 142 runs on Tuesday.
The final match of the series will be played on Saturday.
(More to follow)
