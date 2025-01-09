Pakistan star Fakhar eyes ILT20 glory with Desert Vipers

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman bats during a training session in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Pakistan top-order powerhouse Fakhar Zaman is getting ready for the DP World ILT20 (January 11-February 9) with the Desert Vipers – but he believes he still has plenty to offer Pakistan.

Fakhar was a top target for Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody for this year’s tournament in the UAE, with the Australia ICC Cricket World Cup winner calling the left-hander “a true match-winner.”

From Fakhar’s perspective, he said the opportunity to link up with the Desert Vipers was not something that required a great deal of thought before he signed on.

“There are many Pakistani players who have played for the Desert Vipers including Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Azam Khan and Mohammad Amir and they talk really highly about this team, the environment, the management, the way they play the cricket and the way their mindset is,” he said.

“So, when I got the offer, without any discussion with anyone, I said ‘yes, I would love to play for this team.’

“I was really excited and, to be honest, I was supporting this team even before I was a part of this, so I am really excited to be here and I am very happy.”

The 34 year-old has not played for his country since the ICC T20 World Cup in June of 2024, but he told the Vipers Voices podcast he has not turned the page on his international career.

“Hundred percent I will play for Pakistan (again),” he said. “Actually, many people do not know about that, but after the T20 World Cup I got sick and because of the medical condition I was not fit, so I was not a part of the team.

“But now I recovered a hundred percent, and you will see me in the next international series which Pakistan plays.”

Incumbent Pakistan opener Saim Ayub was recently injured during Pakistan’s tour to South Africa potentially opening up a spot for Fakhar, but the Pakistani batter said he expected to stay with the Desert Vipers for the whole tournament while wishing for Saim’s speedy recovery.

“I hope and I believe that he will recover quickly, and I was thinking yesterday to call Saim just to talk to him about this injury,” he said. “Believe me, he is such a great player that if he continues to play for the next four to five years, he will be at the top and he will be amongst the top three players in the world.”

Fakhar has more than 5000 international runs and over 7000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, but although he is best known as an opener, he has actually batted from numbers one to six for Pakistan in the shortest international format.

And although he said he wanted to open for the Vipers, he added he was willing and happy to slot in wherever he was required.

“Of course, my preference is always to open for any team, like if I play in the T20 matches or 50-over games, but you know it also depends on the team requirement,” he said.

“In Pakistan we have three of the best players in the world in Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub, so sometimes I feel lucky to be in the team even if I am not able to make my place in the team as an opener.

“If the team has faith in me and they want me to bat at number four or five, so that totally makes sense, because for me the team is always first and I play wherever the team wants me to play, but I always prefer to open.”

Looking ahead to the DP World ILT20, Fakhar said that while he was relishing playing with every single member of the Vipers squad, there was one player in particular that he could not wait to line up alongside.

“I know he does not know about it, but I am very excited to play with Sherfane Rutherford because he is one of the best cricketers in the T20 format and I really enjoy seeing him batting,” he said.

“I am very excited to be part of this team, and I want to share the crease with him. He is one of the best players, so I am very excited to play with that guy.”

And as for the prospects for the team in the upcoming tournament, Fakhar said he was very confident the group could be successful.

“If you see our team, the team is very balanced,” he said. “We have a good mix of young players and experienced players. We have good players, and we have strength in both our bowling and batting.

“So, if we play as a team – and you know in cricket you need luck also – then hopefully, if luck favours us, you will see us in the finals.”

The Desert Vipers’ first match of the 2025 DP World ILT20 is on day two of the tournament, against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting at 2pm.

ILT20 Season 3 squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

New signees: Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Phil Salt (Wildcard), Roston Chase, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Retentions: Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Gous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper and Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers New signees: Dan Lawrence (Wildcard), David Payne, Dhruv Parashar, Fakhar Zaman, Kushal Malla (replacement for injured Bas de Leede), Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden and Sam Curran (played for Vipers in Season 2 as a wildcard). Retentions: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Luke Wood, Michael Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri and Wanindu Hasaranga. Dubai Capitals New signees: Adam Rossington (Wildcard), Aryaman Varma (signed as replacement player for Jake Fraser McGurk), Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Garuka Sanketh (signed as replacement player), Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf (signed as replacement player), Shai Hope, Shahrukh Ahmed and Zeeshan Naseer. Retentions: Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Oliver Stone. Gulf Giants New signees: Adam Lyth, Dominic Drakes, Daniel Worrall (played for Giants in Season 2 as a wildcard player), Dushan Hemantha (signed as a replacement player), Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Adair, Ollie Robinson (wicketkeeper-batter), Tim David, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan and Wahidullah Zadran. Retentions: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, and Shimron Hetmyer MI Emirates New signees: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Fareed Ahmad, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Thomas Draca, and Zahoor Khan. Retentions: Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige and Waqar Salamkheil. Sharjah Warriorz New signees: Tim Southee (captain), Adam Milne, Adil Rashid (played for Warriorz in Season 2 as a Wildcard pick), Ashton Agar, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Sams, Ethan D’ Souza, Harmeet Singh, Jason Roy, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Rohan Mustafa, Tim Seifert, Traveen Mathew and Virandeep Singh. Retentions: Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Peter Hatzoglou and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.