Pakistan to host Sri Lanka in an ODI series for the first time since 2019

Ahead of their T20I tri-series, which also includes Afghanistan, the two sub-continent sides will also lock horns in the ODI format

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 4:01 PM

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Nepal protests: Death toll rises to 14, state media says

All the official Apple Stores in the UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series later this year starting November 11 as part of their stacked home season.

A bilateral ODI series against the island nation adds to what is an already packed home season for the Pakistan men’s side. Also to visit their shores are South Africa for an all-format tour starting October.

Meanwhile, the recently announced ODI series against Sri Lanka will be followed by the two nations featuring in a T20I tri-series which will also include Afghanistan - marking Pakistan’s maiden tri-series at home.

All three-matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which also played host to matches at this year’s ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

The ODI series will be Sri Lanka’s first in Pakistan since 2019, which is when the hosts emerged victorious in a three-match series by 2-0.

Their last meeting in the format was back during the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup when Pakistan clinched a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, who recently clinched a tri-series win over Afghanistan and the UAE, will next feature in the eight-team Asia Cup in the UAE set to begin on September 9.

The continental tournament followed by the shortest format contests during their home season provides them with an opportunity to iron out their side ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

ODI series schedule vs Sri Lanka

November 11 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

November 13 - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

November 15 - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi