Pakistan sack selectors Wahab, Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold medals and one silver medal
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday following the team's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last month.
The 2009 champions lost to tournament debutants and co-hosts United States before crashing out in the group stage of the 20-team tournament.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," the PCB said in a statement.
Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committee. Wahab remained the face of the men's seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had promised major changes in the wake of the team's performances at the World Cup.
