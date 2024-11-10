Pakistan over the moon after historic ODI series win in Australia

Pakistan players and officials celebrate after winning the series. — AFP

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was delighted after helping Pakistan earn a historic one-day series win over Australia on Sunday.

Pakistan thoroughly punished Australia for resting their top players in the series decider at Perth Stadium on Sunday, cruising to an eight-wicket win in the third and final game after a sublime display of seam bowling.

Securing their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002, an unchanged Pakistan restricted the hosts to 140 from 31.5 overs before mowing down the total by scoring 143-2 in 26.5 overs.

"It was a great feeling for us as a country, as a nation," said Afridi. "Everyone is so excited."

Haris Rauf, who was named player of the series for his 10 wickets in three matches, was euphoric.

"This means a lot to Pakistan, because we've been struggling a lot for the last few months," he says.

"We're playing for the fans who come to the ground every time to support us. We've been practising a lot the past few weeks, talking among the fast bowlers, communicating well, and it's paying off."

Underscoring the diminished standing of the 50-over format, Australia chose to rest their red-ball players for the decider as preparations ramp up for a blockbuster five-Test series against India beginning on Nov. 22.

The tourists, who suffered a narrow loss in the opener before bouncing back with a nine-wicket thumping on Friday, won the toss and elected to field.

Shaheen and fellow quick Naseem Shah led the way, picking up three wickets apiece during a showcase of swing and pace, which accounted for Jake Fraser-McGurk (seven) and Aaron Hardie (12) in the first powerplay.

Josh Inglis, in his captaincy debut, departed for seven after skying Naseem to keeper Mohammad Rizwan in the 11th over, and opener Matt Short (22) soon followed, caught at square-leg attempting to pull pacer Rauf (2-24).

It went from bad to worse for the hosts when 21-year-old Cooper Connolly was forced to retire hurt on seven with a suspected fracture to his left hand after copping a nasty blow from seamer Mohammad Hasnain.

A jubilant Rauf then found the edge of Glenn Maxwell on zero, leaving Australia reeling at 79-5.

No spin was used as the Pakistan seamers maintained the pressure and mopped up the tail. Sean Abbott top-scored with 30.

In reply, Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37), fresh off half-centuries, played with fluency and controlled aggression during an 84-run opening stand.